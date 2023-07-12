Human remains found wrapped in a tarp in Mohave County desert identified

KINGMAN, AZ — Authorities have identified human remains that were found late last year in the Mohave County desert.

On December 4, 2022, MCSO deputies were called to the remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road where a body was discovered in a large pile of debris wrapped in a tarp.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the remains using DNA testing as 50-year-old Brandon Ray Parlanti of Kingman.

Information on the cause of death or possible suspects has not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR# 22-045997.