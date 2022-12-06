Human remains found wrapped in tarp in Mohave County desert

YUCCA, AZ — A homicide investigation is underway in Mohave County after human remains were discovered.

On Sunday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a possible body in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road.

The person who called authorities said he was out riding his off-road vehicle in the desert when he located the remains.

When deputies arrived to check it out they noticed a large pile of debris. When they got a closer look, deputies located the remains amongst the debris wrapped in a tarp.

The remains appear to be those of an adult male, according to MCSO, but identification has not yet been made.

The remains were turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office to perform an autopsy and determine a cause of death and identification.

Anyone with information on this incident or the possible identity of the deceased is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call our toll-free number at 1-800- 522-4312 and reference DR# 22-045997.