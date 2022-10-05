Mohave Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying body near Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a body that was discovered outside of Bullhead City.

At about 1 p.m. on August 27, deputies were called to the area of east Andalman Avenue and Gateway Drive, near Katherine Heights, for reports of a body in a wash.

The person who found the body told deputies he was riding his UTV when he found it.

Investigators have not been able to identify the body due to the condition in which it was found.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to confirm a cause of death.

The body is described by MCSO as a man between the ages of 20 and 40. He had light brown/reddish colored hair, was about 6'2" tall, and weighed about 230lbs.

He was also found with a size 13 shoe.

After continuous investigations of currently listed missing subjects in Mohave County, Detectives are reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying the deceased subject.

Anyone with information on this incident or the possible identity of the decedent is encouraged to contact our Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call our toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-032782.

