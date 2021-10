GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Hikers in Golden Valley located human remains over the weekend, prompting an investigation.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, someone reported finding a human skull near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive search of the area, other bones were also located.

The remains were turned over to a medical examiner who will determine the cause of death.

It’s unclear who the remains belong to as of now.