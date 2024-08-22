Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Former President Trump to visit AZ-Mexico border before rally in Glendale

Border visit on Thursday, rally to be held at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday
Former President Donald Trump is back in Arizona this week to tour the southern border and hold a campaign event in Glendale.
Donald Trump
Posted

Former President Donald Trump is back in Arizona this week to tour the southern border and hold a campaign event in Glendale.

Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa confirmed with KGUN 9 that Thursday's visit includes a tour of the Arizona-Mexico border.

After the border visit, Trump and Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance will hold a rally in Glendale on Friday, according to a release from the Trump campaign.

The rally, held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, will be co-hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action.

ABC15 will be live-streaming the event in Glendale.

The former president was last in Arizona in June, where ABC15's Rachel Louise Just spoke exclusively with Trump as he prepared to take the stage.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen