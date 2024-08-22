Former President Trump to visit AZ-Mexico border before rally in Glendale

Former President Donald Trump is back in Arizona this week to tour the southern border and hold a campaign event in Glendale.

Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa confirmed with KGUN 9 that Thursday's visit includes a tour of the Arizona-Mexico border.

After the border visit, Trump and Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance will hold a rally in Glendale on Friday, according to a release from the Trump campaign.

The rally, held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, will be co-hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action.

ABC15 will be live-streaming the event in Glendale.

The former president was last in Arizona in June, where ABC15's Rachel Louise Just spoke exclusively with Trump as he prepared to take the stage.