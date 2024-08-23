More than 100 people treated for heat exhaustion ahead of Trump rally in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — More than 100 people were contacted by Glendale emergency crews related to heat-related illnesses while waiting to get into Desert Diamond Arena for Friday's rally being hosted by former President Donald Trump.

Glendale fire officials tell ABC15, "We have evaluated, treated and transported to local medical facilities many individuals for various reasons which depleted our ability to respond in a timely manner."

Officials later confirmed they made contact with more than 100 patients at the event.

It’s 104 in Glendale - and many are still waiting outside to get into the Trump rally. Some people I talked to went home over heat concerns, another woman near me almost passed out in line, I’m told multiple people have gone to the hospital (haven’t been able to get solid #). pic.twitter.com/v1mwGYlamM — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) August 23, 2024

Temperatures outside easily exceeded 100° as people waited to get into the arena in Glendale.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti was at the arena Friday as people waited to get into the arena. He saw several people receive medical care as they were in line.

A man has collapsed outside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale as people wait in line for former President Donald Trump’s rally to begin @abc15 pic.twitter.com/SV28nPkcrS — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) August 23, 2024

Trump's rally comes one day after he paid a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County.