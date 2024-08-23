Robert Kennedy Jr. suspends campaign, endorses Trump in 'battleground states'

PHOENIX — Third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has endorsed former President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. President, according to court paperwork obtained by ABC15.

Kennedy confirmed the endorsement during a speech in Phoenix, and he also announced he was removing his name from the ballot in key battleground states, including Arizona.

The announcement comes hours before Trump is expected to hold a rally in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena.

Earlier this week, Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan said in a podcast interview on "Impact Theory" that Kennedy was looking for the most effective way of preventing Vice President Kamala Harris from winning in November. Shanahan went on to propose two potential scenarios for moving forward, one of which would be for Kennedy to end his campaign and endorse Trump.

According to an average of polls from the website 538, Kennedy had his polling numbers drop after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. He now is averaging 4.9% in national polls, behind Harris who is at 46.7%, and Trump who is at 43.8%.

No independent candidate has won any Electoral College votes since 1968.