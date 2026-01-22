FBI offering $25K reward in connection to death of Navajo's Mollie Boone

COALMINE, AZ — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $25,000 reward in connection with the disappearance and death of a Navajo girl.

The FBI announced the reward on Thursday, a week after 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was found dead on January 16 near Coalmine, on the Navajo Nation.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Boone's death.

The FBI says Boone left a family member's home at around 4:15 p.m. on January 15 to return to the home in which she lived. Both residences are in the same neighborhood and in close proximity to one another.

Boone's body was located in a field located within the Coalmine neighborhood at about 8:30 a.m. on January 16.

A Turquoise Alert was issued earlier that morning after Boone was reported missing.

A cause of death has not been announced.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online HERE.