Turquoise Alert issued for 8-year-old girl missing from Navajo Nation

COALMINE, AZ — A Turquoise Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl reported missing from Coalmine, Arizona, located on the Navajo Nation.

Maleeka “Mollie” Boone was reportedly last seen between 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 15. She was playing in the Coalmine NHA Housing Area, according to the Navajo Police Department. She has not been seen since.

Boone was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. She has long, brown hair, which was braided on both sides, and brown eyes. She is said to be 4’5” tall and about 55 pounds.

Navajo Police Department

"Her family is concerned for her welfare since it is out of character for her to be gone for an extended period of time," Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Navajo PD Tuba City District at 928-283-3111, or call 911.