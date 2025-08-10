Evacuations in place as Billy Fire nears 9,000 acres

GILA COUNTY, AZ — The Billy Fire continues to burn in the Sierra Ancha Mountains, and several areas are under evacuation orders.

Murphy Ranch and Ellison Ranch are in “GO” status, while Elk’s Camp, Trachta Ranch, Circle Ranch, Johnson Ranch, and Cook Ranch are in “SET” status, meaning residents should be ready to leave.

A community meeting is planned for Monday at 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Community Center to update residents on firefighting efforts.

On Saturday, crews focused on the western edge. Type I helicopters dropped about 28,000 gallons of water to slow down the fire.

Sunday’s plan includes suppression work in the Rose Creek area, and firefighters will also be working overnight to take advantage of cooler conditions.

The fire has burned 8,869 acres since it started on July 9, caused by lightning. It’s 22% contained with 445 personnel assigned.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect for the Tonto National Forest. No campfires, smoking, welding, charcoal or firearms. Only propane devices are permitted.

The fire area remains under closure orders, and travelers along FSR 288 should be prepared for traffic control and fire crews working roadside.