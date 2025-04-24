Deadline approaches for Arizona schools to comply with DEI policies or risk losing federal funds

The deadline for Arizona schools to comply with the U.S. Department of Education’s policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is Thursday.

Each school district must sign a certification form stating its compliance with federal DEI, Title VI, and Civil Rights Act requirements.

Failing to sign will lead to the withholding of millions of dollars of federal funding.

Paradise Valley Unified School District approved signing the form last week.

Meanwhile, Tolleson Union High School District has not yet decided whether to sign the form or not.

