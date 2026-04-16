Crash prompts large power and water outage in Seligman, northwestern Arizona

An extended power outage has been confirmed in Seligman after APS says a crash damaged equipment.

Seligman is located in Yavapai County, northwestern Arizona.

Officials say power is not expected to be restored until 5 p.m. on Friday; water has also been impacted during the outage.

The Yavapai Office of Emergency Management is coordinating water and ice deliveries for residents, officials said.

Officials advise the following:



Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to preserve food.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with medical needs.

Never approach downed power lines.

The American Cross has also been notified.

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Authorities say the affected area is along Pica Camp and Anvil Rock roads, as well as Younger Trail to Crookton Road.

Interstate 40 remains closed in both directions at milepost 126 near Crookton Road. Drivers should expect heavy delays and should seek alternative routes.

There is no estimated time of reopening, officials say.