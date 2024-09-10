Body of missing boater located in Colorado River at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Authorities say a missing boater was found dead along the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.

At around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Grand Canyon officials received a report of a missing boater in the area of Lower Nankoweap Camp, river mile 53.5, along the Colorado River.

On Tuesday, park rangers located a body in the water near river mile 63.5.

Officials believe the body is that of a 71-year-old man who was reported as missing.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating.

No further details have been released.

This is the eighth death reported at the canyon this summer since July 31. Just yesterday, officials announced the death of a 53-year-old man out of Colorado.