Man found dead at Grand Canyon on 10th day of non-commercial river trip

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A man has died at the Grand Canyon while on a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River.

Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park say they received a call at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday about a death at Poncho's Kitchen, near river mile 137.

When park rangers got to the area they found the man dead. He has been identified as 53-year-old Patrick Horton, of Salida, Colorado.

Officials say he was on the 10th day of a non-commercial river trip on the Colorado River and was found dead by members of his party.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examnier's Office are investigating the cause of death.

No other details have been provided.

This is the seventh death reported at the canyon this summer since July 31.