Arizona's letter-grade system does not always reflect performance

PHOENIX — According to a just-released report from the Arizona Auditor General, Arizona's school letter grade system may be giving parents a misleading picture of how students are actually performing.

75% of Arizona elementary schools and 92% of Arizona high schools received either an A or B letter grade from the state — but actual English and math assessment pass rates range from just 32% to 42%.

The state's grading system heavily rewards growth — how much a student improves against their academic peer group — not just whether they are actually passing.

State Superintendent Tom Horne said that tension is by design.

"Well, when we first started doing this back in 2003 or 2004, about then there was a focus on proficiency, but, but a lot of teachers and other school people complained and said we're working with kids that come with very little from poor homes, and we're making good progress.

We're making two years' progress in one year," Horne said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A comparison of two actual Arizona high schools illustrates the gap. At the first school, fewer than a third of students passed math and English assessments.

At the second, more than two-thirds passed. As expected, the second school scores more proficiency points. But on growth, both schools receive top marks — even though pass rates actually went down at the first school. Both are rated A.

Both Horne and the state Board of Education formally agreed with the findings. Changes could come as soon as next school year, including separate letter grades for proficiency and growth.

"My view is a school with very good progress that they're making with their students, but low proficiency should be able to get a B, but not an A," Horne said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.