Arizona lawmakers to examine Medicaid fraud scheme in oversight hearing Thursday

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers will continue their investigation into the state's widespread Medicaid fraud scheme during an oversight hearing on Thursday.

The hearing, scheduled for 10:30 a.m., will be led by Arizona Senator Carine Werner, who chairs the committee investigating the fraud scheme that has drained taxpayer resources and impacted critical healthcare services.

In a statement, Werner said, "Leadership appearing before the committee has repeatedly failed to provide clear, complete answers regarding enforcement decisions, provider terminations, and the internal actions taken."

She added that, "Leadership changes alone will not resolve the systemic breakdown exposed through the investigation."

During the current legislative session, multiple bills have been introduced that lawmakers say would improve oversight and accountability. The proposed legislation includes measures to verify eligibility and ensure resources reach the people they were designed to serve.