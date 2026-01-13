Arizona lawmakers push bill to criminalize interference with arrests amid protests

PHOENIX — A scheduled press conference on the Arizona Capitol lawn was interrupted Monday by anti-ICE protesters, as Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller called for legislation criminalizing interference with officers during arrests.

Miller moved his press conference indoors away from protesters, citing better audio. He continued advocating a bill alongside Senate President Warren Petersen and State Representatives John Gillette and Alexander Kolodin.

"Let's confront the facts head-on. ICE is making Arizona safer," Miller said.

"It's not about black. It's not about brown. It's not about any other demographic. It's about the rule of law to people that came into this country unlawfully," Gillette said.

Representative Alexander Kolodin went further, calling for a temporary halt to new immigration.

"I am therefore calling for America to hit pause on new immigration, that will allow us to finish up cleaning the deportation backlog," Kolodin said.

Outside the Capitol, protesters, including 93-year-old Roberto Reveles, voiced their opposition to increased immigration enforcement.

"I'm seeing chaos, confusion and deadly force being used by federal agents," Reveles said.

Clarissa Vela with the People First Project emphasized her support for immigrants.

"We're loud, we're proud that immigrants are welcome in the United States of America," Vela said.

Miller told reporters he expects more ICE operations in Pinal County moving forward and said the proposed bill would protect both protesters and law enforcement. He specifically identified the protests outside the Capitol on Monday as examples of legal protest.

"Observe, record, question, but do not physically obstruct, threaten in ways to heighten danger, or interfere with lawful arrests," Miller said. "What we saw outside is totally acceptable First Amendment activity, and we protect that, and we appreciate that. We're glad people have passion and want to voice these opinions on these matters."

Reveles encouraged continued civic engagement from protesters.

"Speak up, follow your morals. Your obedience to the US and Arizona constitutions that guarantee each of you free speech. Use it," Reveles said.

No timeline has been established for when the bill could receive a vote in the legislature.

Meanwhile, confusion arose regarding Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple's stance on federal immigration cooperation. Protesters outside the Capitol claimed they were told at a Board of Supervisors meeting to report deputies working with federal immigration officials.

However, a statement from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Monday contradicted those claims:

"Sheriff Teeple has not changed anything about how PCSO works with federal partners since taking office in January of 2025. Deputies have always been empowered to use their discretion and work with federal partners if they feel it is appropriate. People should not report deputies who work with ICE. As far as the County Attorney's latest efforts, I am not familiar with the news conference this morning. The County Attorney has been working independently of PCSO when it comes to a new agreement with ICE."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.