Arizona job growth should outpace US growth in next 10 years

PHOENIX — A new report from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity projects Arizona will gain over 450,000 jobs in the next 10 years.

The projection's annualized growth rate of 1.2% would outpace the expected growth rate for the U.S. as a whole, which is only expected to see annual job growth of 0.3%.

The trends are driven largely by growth in the healthcare and social assistance industries. A sector of the economy is already growing at a faster pace than most due to the state's shifting demographics.

The report also estimates that a vast majority of jobs created in the next 10 years will be based in the Phoenix metro area. Maricopa County, the state's most populous county, also has the highest rate of annualized job growth.

