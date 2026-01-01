Mobile ministry: Valley church continues mission, serves nearly 10,000 meals

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Call it a "Ministry on the Move."

Desert Cove SDA Church in El Mirage criss-crosses the Valley several times a week, delivering home-cooked meals, water, shoes, clothing — and most importantly, hope — to people who are dealing with homelessness.

And that's not all they're doing; they also help connect people who are struggling to housing resources and also assistance for people struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

Not only is this group changing lives, but you could argue they're also saving lives.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti first introduced you to them in May 2024 and wanted to follow up to see all the progress they've made throughout the Valley.

Valley church aims to meet those experiencing homelessness where they are

Since January 2024, when they started their homeless ministry, Desert Cove SDA Church says they've handed out 9,948 meals and helped 151 people get off the streets and enter programs (according to numbers as of November 30, 2025).

This past September, Nick stopped by to check in on the crew near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue, where they served at least 50-60 people in a short amount of time.

As people receive their meals, water, or new clothing (and oftentimes, all of the above), they can also join members of Desert Cove in prayer, connecting them to faith and fellowship.

"We pray for everybody here," one of the volunteers told ABC15.

They are prayers people like Darryl could sure use.

"I've been staying on the street," Darryl explained to Nick— and that's not his only struggle. When we met him, he had been without a place to stay for five months, had recently lost his job, and was battling cancer.

On this day, Darryl got a new shirt, a pair of jeans, and a hot meal.

"It means," Darryl explains...I feel good today."

Desert Cove SDA Church is always looking for donations and volunteers. To make a donation online, click here.

To learn more about volunteering opportunities, you can call or text 480.600.8365 or email mobileministries@outlook.com

Tune in Friday to ABC15 Mornings for Part 2 of Nick's story with Desert Cove SDA Church!