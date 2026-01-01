Two people shot in neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting in a residential neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say two adult victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO, for Spanish).

No further information was immediately available.

