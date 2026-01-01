Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people shot in neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness
Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting in a residential neighborhood early Thursday morning.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting in a residential neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say two adult victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO, for Spanish).

No further information was immediately available.

