Arizona firearms dealer indicted for providing material support to designated Mexican cartel terrorists

HEREFORD, AZ — A federal grand jury in Phoenix has indicted the owner of an Arizona firearms business on charges of providing material support to Mexican cartels.

Laurence Gray, 65, of Hereford, Arizona, was arraigned in federal court. The superseding indictment, returned on March 17, charges the former federal firearms licensee and owner of Grips By Larry with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to provide support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The indictment alleges Gray knowingly attempted to provide firearms to Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion in May 2025. It also alleges he knowingly conspired to provide firearms to both CJNG and the Cartel de Sinaloa that same year. Both cartels were designated as foreign terrorist organizations in February of 2025.

Gray was previously indicted for firearms trafficking offenses in 2025 alongside a Tucson man.

The original charges against both men included trafficking in firearms, aiding and abetting the straw purchasing of firearms, and aiding and abetting material false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Last week’s indictment added material support to terrorism charges against Gray, along with more firearms charges.

Convictions for conspiracy to and attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A conviction for trafficking in firearms or aiding and abetting the straw purchase of firearms carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A conviction for aiding and abetting a material false statement during the purchase of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.