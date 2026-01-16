MCAO on why no charges have been filed in Ben Anderson murder

PHOENIX — ABC15's Ashley Holden sat down with Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell to discuss why charges have not been filed against the two suspects in the killing of Ben Anderson. The 41-year-old was murdered on New Year's Eve back in 2021.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases.

Anderson's body was found in the middle of the desert in New River, hours after he canceled brunch plans with friends.

ABC15's streaming series 'Arizona Crime Uncovered' previously featured this case in an episode, and in this new episode, we push for answers as to why the two suspects have not been charged.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office did submit charging recommendations to Mithcell's Office.

Friends and family say that, despite new developments in 2025, the lack of charges continues to frustrate them.

"The fact of the matter is, while there are suspects who have been named, charges have not been brought, and our work is not done," said Anderson's close friend Susan Dzbanko.