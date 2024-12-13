Who killed Ben Anderson and why? Arizona Crime Uncovered looks into the case three years later

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series working to bring awareness to victims who are still awaiting justice and provides an in-depth look at cases still unfolding.

Each episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered breaks down a timeline of the case, where it stands now, and if any help is needed from the community.

The latest episode covers the mysterious death of Ben Anderson. The questions of who killed the 41-year-old and why haunt his loved ones, especially this time of year.

Watch part one of this episode in the player below. Watch the full episode on streaming devices starting Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Arizona Crime Uncovered: Who killed Ben Anderson and why? (Part 1)

Anderson's life was mysteriously cut short on New Year's Eve 2021. His body was found in the middle of the desert, near New River off of Table Mesa Road, on fire. The case has been full of mysterious twists with pieces of evidence sprinkled throughout the Valley.

As the three-year mark in the investigation nears, ABC15 sat down with Anderson's friends who have never stopped fighting for answers or justice.

"I think I can speak for absolutely all of us," said Anderson's friend Susan Dzbanko. "Everybody who knew him, who loved him, that we will fight for justice for him until our very last breath."

Watch previous episodes of Arizona Crime Uncovered in the player below: