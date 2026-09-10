'It's our way of honoring his life': Preston Lord's family prepares for non-profit events, court dates

MARICOPA COUNTY — October 28, 2026 will mark three years since Preston Lord was attacked leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party.



A group nearby jumped in to give the 16-year-old CPR. Preston's parents credit that group for giving them their final moments to say goodbye.

The East Valley teen died days later, and his death sparked a movement against teen violence.

In early 2024, seven people were arrested and charged with murder. About a year later, William Owen Hines took a plea deal in two cases.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Preston's attack and was sentenced to 17 years behind bars.

Nearly three years later, the Lord family is preparing for a fall full of events honoring Preston. They are also nearing what is supposed to be the start of the first trial in the case.

For this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, we sat down with Preston's stepmom Melissa Ciconte.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

"Now as it's approaching, you can kind of feel that anxiety coming up in you and the emotions and trying to maintain your just, your being to function in the world," said Ciconte. "To hold a job, to be there for your family, to be there for Preston."

During her interview, she spoke about the emotions of going to court and also their family's mission to give back to the community.

GIVING BACK TO THE VALLEY

Preston's family started a non-profit in his honor called Justice 4 Preston Lord. Their goal is to raise awareness and help prevent teen violence.

"So, Justice for Preston Lord was created in memory of Preston Lord," said Ciconte. "And it's our way to honor him, to bring about awareness of youth and teen violence, and then also to empower the youth and enrich their lives with different activities."

Shortly after Preston's death, hundreds gathered at light the night walks as the community pushed for justice.

Then, through the non-profit, the Lord family began to hold various events, including a yearly CPR class.

Their first event this fall is a fundraiser in partnership with Backbar Hospitality Management on September 14. A portion of the sales of food and drink will be donated to the non-profit.

"So, we're honored for that, and it helps with printing costs, brochures, educational resources, events towards our CPR class, and then also towards our podcast that we do also on the website," said Ciconte.

People can participate by dining at multiple Valley restaurants and mentioning the fundraiser.

Preston Lord Day will once again be held in the city of Chandler on September 23.

Then, on the three-year mark, family will hold a vigil in the same neighborhood where the teen's life was ultimately taken.

"We are doing it where Preston's life was taken out in Queen Creek to kind of claim his name back," said Ciconte. "That that may have been the site of his last breath, but his spirit lives on in the community, and what this community stands for to recognize we have a problem."

While they hope to do further work with local school districts, they are first expanding their CPR classes to two locations in the East Valley.

The third annual event will be held in December 2026 and is free for youth ages 11 to 18 years old through the YMCA.

UPCOMING COURT DATES

The next week includes two, possibly crucial, dates in court for the murder case.

On September 11, Taylor Sherman is set to have a settlement conference.

Those dates are for discussing plea agreements, but don't guarantee a deal will be reached.

Less than a week later, on September 15, the defendants are due back in court.

At the hearing, family is hoping to learn more about trial dates.

Defendant Jacob Meisner is set to head to trial in October. However, his attorney has asked for a six-month delay.

"I feel the community support," said Ciconte. "I run Preston's Facebook page, and I see a lot of comments on there. People that are, like I said, emotionally invested, and they also want justice for Preston's life being taken. And the fact that he's no longer here, they want the trials to start."

All the remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty.