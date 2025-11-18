Allison Feldman, Preston Lord, and case updates on Arizona Crime Uncovered LIVE

Arizona Crime Uncovered has been closely following multiple high-profile cases, some that are still developing, and others that are moving through the court system now.

Watch the live episode as experts discuss these casees and more on Arizona Crime Uncovered LIVE in the player below, today at 3 p.m.

ALLISON FELDMAN

The Allison Feldman murder case has made it to trial more than 10 years after the 31-year-old was killed inside her Scottsdale home. It was an investigation that marked a first in Arizona, as familial DNA was used to help point law enforcement to defendant Ian Mitcham. A battle over how Mitcham's DNA sample was obtained went all the way to the State Supreme Court, but the key evidence will now be allowed at trial. The decade-long journey has been featured in an episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, and now, in this live episode, our team is talking with an attorney about developments in court.

ABC15 has previously reported Mitcham's defense team intends to point the finger at a former Valley pharmacist whom they say lived near Feldman.

PRESTON LORD

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

It's now been over two years since Preston Lord was attacked after leaving a Queen Creek Halloween Party. He died two days later.

The six remaining defendants in the case had a court date last week. In court, filing deadlines were pushed back and the judge said that the defense counsel had concerns with the current January trial date.

Our team will be discussing what a motion 'too severe' is and what these potential filings could mean for the case moving forward.

EMILY PIKE AND CHALLISTIA COLELAY INVESTIGATIONS

It's now been over nine months since Emily Pike was found murdered in the Globe area. The San Carlos Apache teen was originally reported missing from her Mesa group home.

ABC15 continues to work to get updates on the case and once again spoke with her family, who is still hoping for justice.

Our team has also been following the Challistia Colelay case in Whiteriver, Arizona. Last week, the Bureau of Indian Affairs said no arrests had been made. The agency is now offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information.