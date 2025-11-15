9 months later, where does Emily Pike's case stand?

GILA COUNTY, AZ — November 14 marks nine months since San Carlos Apache teen Emily Pike was found murdered in the Globe area.

The teen had been reported missing from her Mesa group home weeks earlier. Emily's death sparked calls for change and prompted a probe into the Department of Child Safety.

ABC15's Ashley Holden continues our investigation DCS: State of Failure while also hearing from Emily's family who is hoping for justice.

"This just can't go cold," said Carloyn Pike-Bender. "It can't go cold."

Emily's case continuing to stay active is what's most important to Pike-Bender and her brother, Allred Pike Jr.

"Patience is getting the best of me," said Pike-Bender in an interview with ABC15.

Friday marks nine months of pushing for justice for their niece.

"I think part of it is building the case from where she went missing," said Allred. "Where she was found, connecting the two locations, [and] where was she at in between all those days."

Emily was in the care of Tribal Social Services but living in a group home in Mesa, which was licensed by the state.

"She's never forgotten," said Pike-Bender. "She's always in our hearts. We think about her all the time. We love her."

Emily is one of three high-profile murders involving kids known to the Department of Child Safety. Her death sparked a probe into DCS, which has since expanded following the murders of Rebekah Baptiste and Zariah Dodd.

"When it comes to the state, DCS, and the tribes, it's all about transparency," said Allred. "They've all got to work together. I know tribes are worried about sovereignty, but if we keep losing our kids to the system and they grow up off the reservation, there ain't going to be no sovereignty left."

After special meetings and legislative hearings, ABC15 was told tribes across the state are considering agreements that would help information sharing.

"It's providing enough information that is helpful from a tribal child going into DCS, and also to have that same packet be able to go to law enforcement," said State Senator Carine Werner in an interview after one of the first stakeholder meetings in September.

As for the criminal case, ABC15 reported this summer that search warrants were served and items were seized for testing. As of nine months after the investigation began, the Gila County Sheriff's Office has yet to say they have a suspect in the case.

Pike-Bender said it's hard to deal with the "unknown."

"It's really hard, and I wish there was something that I could do to help," said Pike-Bender.

ABC15 continues to reach out, asking for a sit-down interview with the Sheriff.

This month, GCSO told ABC15 they did not have any information to release, but the investigation remains "active". Our team did reach out again before this story aired, but we have yet to hear back.

"We want people to know that Emily mattered," said Allred. "And law enforcement needs to keep looking, not give up, and make sure that whoever did it gets locked up."

The Pike family said they would like to be reassured by law enforcement and would be supportive of interviews or a press conference being held.