Defense points finger at another man, trial set to begin in Allison Feldman murder

PHOENIX — It's been over ten years since Allison Feldman was murdered and seven years since a suspect was arrested. Now, after over a decade of waiting, her family is preparing for the trial to begin.

"It's hard to imagine some days because it took so long to get here, and now things are starting to happen," said Allison's dad, Harley Feldman, outside court Tuesday.

Allison was killed inside her Scottsdale home. The case went cold for years before familial DNA was used, pointing police to suspect Ian Mitcham.

A battle over how that key DNA evidence was obtained delayed the case against Mitcham for years, even reaching the State Supreme Court.

In December 2024, Arizona's highest court ultimately ruled the evidence could be used at trial.

Nearly a year later, jury selection is supposed to start on Monday. Court documents show Mitcham's defense team now plans to point the finger at a man they wanted to call to the stand.

At this time, ABC15 is not naming this person.

The defense team claims the man allegedly made incriminating statements in the past to neighbors, lived not far from Allison's home, and viewed the victim’s dating profile.

Court documents lay out why they wanted to call the man to testify.

"There's no DNA of his in the home," said prosecutors Tuesday in court. "There are no fingerprints of his in this home."

That's what county prosecutors told the Judge as each side argued what would be allowed in trial, adding there is nothing other than "speculative notions" put forth from the defense involving this other person.

"It should also be noted that Defendant has flip-flopped with their defense, given the original noticed third-party suspect was someone other than the one at issue today," prosecutors also wrote in a recent court filing.

The man the defense is focusing on now was in court Tuesday with his attorney, who said his client intends to plead the fifth.

Defense wanted the man to be required to say that in front of a jury.

"My ruling here is that the Fifth Amendment would be properly invoked by [third-party], and that the invocation be done outside the jury," said Judge Sunita Cairo.

She said Mitcham's team could pursue the third-party culpability defense by having other witnesses testify.

Tuesday's court date ended with more arguments about what would be admissible at trial.

With just days until the trial begins, there's much still at play.

"But we're here, and we'll be ready," said Harley.

Scottsdale Police said they do not have any evidence linking the man mentioned by the defense to Allison's murder.

ABC15 reached out to the man’s attorney but has not heard back.

Mitcham’s team did not have a statement for us, but previously told our team, "Ian is innocent."

There is another court date on Thursday with more arguments expected. ABC15 will continue to follow the trial, which is set to last through May 2026.

Allison's case was a focus of our streaming series, Arizona Crime Uncovered. You can catch up on the case by streaming the episode on the ABC15 app or on YouTube.