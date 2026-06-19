Killed in broad daylight: Who shot Alisha Hale?

PHOENIX — This June marks five years since Alisha Hale was shot and killed, but the 34-year-old's family is still left waiting for answers.

There have been no arrests despite Phoenix police having major clues like surveillance video and a vehicle of interest.

In this new episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, ABC15 sat down with the detective now working on the case. He has a new theory on a possible motive behind the murder.

He's hoping that revealing this information could lead to people calling in new tips.

No answers, no justice

ABC15 Investigator Ashley Holden sat down with Hale's family just weeks after the case reached the five-year mark.

Investigators believe that Hale, whose married name was Alisha Marie Bellotte, was killed on June 2. Her body was discovered in a secluded area near I-10 and Baseline Road one day later.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Hale was a mother of five. Her daughter remembered her as devoted.

"She was a really good mom while she was around. She cared a lot about us," her daughter Natalie Fitzgerald said.

Her mom and sisters described Hale's life and struggles with addiction. Family said, despite everything, Hale always knew she had support.

The group, through tears, described learning Hale had been killed and the toll years of uncertainty have taken.

"It's the hardest thing, waiting and no answers, no justice, you know?” Jaime Terrell, Alisha’s sister, said.

The family is adamant that they will not give up.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

Revealing a theory

Hale was last seen on surveillance video driving down a dirt road near the area where she was found with an unidentified man. The camera was more than 600 feet away, leaving the footage grainy. Both Hale and the man eventually walk out of frame — but only the man returns.

Police released that video on July 23, 2025, showing the suspect and the suspected vehicle from before and after the shooting.

Phoenix Police Detective Kevin Ham took over the case last year. An autopsy revealed Hale was HIV positive, and Ham says that detail may be central to understanding why she was killed.

"The possibility exists that maybe she passed on that virus to the suspect, and that may have been the motivation for her murder," Ham said.

Investigators are still searching for a mid-2000s, likely a 2004, 2005, or 2006 Dodge Ram truck seen in connection with the case.

"The unfortunate thing was that we didn't get a license plate," Ham said.

Despite the challenges, Ham said he believes the case can be solved.

ODD CIRCUMSTANCES

Police have said there are certain aspects of the case that stand out as strange, including the dress Hale was found in.

ABC15 was also told by family and police that the area where Hale was discovered was not one the 34-year-old frequented.

In this episode, Holden and Hatchett talk about the investigation and the new theory revealed by Det. Ham.

Each person ABC15 spoke with stressed the importance of gaining information from the public.

This murder happened next to a busy interstate, in broad daylight. Police are hoping someone remembers something from that day or has information that could push the case forward.

There is a $2,000 reward in the case through Silent Witness, and tips can be provided anonymously.