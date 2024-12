If your finances have ample room to improve, you’re not alone.

Arizona ranked among the top 10 states with the most financial distress, according to a WalletHub analysis.

The rankings were based on credit scores, bankruptcy filings, the number of searches for “loans” and “debt,” and the number of accounts in distress.

The analysis was compiled with data including numbers from Google Trends and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

