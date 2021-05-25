Allegiant airline announces new routes from Phoenix for as low as $38

PHOENIX — Looking for a cheap getaway? Allegiant has announced new flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

To celebrate the new routes, Allegiant is offering one-way tickets, with restrictions, for as low as $38.

A route to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will also be offered starting in August for as low as $89. Those flights will take off from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The flights will be offered two times a week.

New service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX):



Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021, with fares as low as $38.

Stockton, Calif., via Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK) – beginning Oct.15, 2021, with fares as low as $38.

New service from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA):



Pittsburgh, Penn., via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning Aug. 19, 2021, with fares as low as $89.

Allegiant says the low-price offer is limited. Flights for Sky Harbor "must be purchased by May 26, 2021 and travel must be completed by Jan. 3, 2022." Flights for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway "must be purchased by May 26, 2021 and travel must be completed by Jan. 1, 2022."

These are just three of many newly announced flights from the Valley.

Southwest Airlines announced new flights from Phoenix to Hawaii earlier this month.

Avelo Airlines started offering $19 Hollywood Burbank Airport flights to and from Mesa Gateway Airport.

Sun Country Airlines, a Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier, announced a handful of new nonstop flights between the Phoenix area and six different Midwest cities.

Frontier added new nonstop flights to its route from Phoenix to Atlanta last month as well.

In February, Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Mesa Gateway Airport to San Diego International Airport with tickets starting at $39.