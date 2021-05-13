Southwest Airlines introduces new flights from Phoenix to Hawaii

PHOENIX — The Hawaiian beaches are closer than ever to Phoenix!

Southwest Airlines announced new flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Hawaii on Thursday morning.

Starting June 27, Southwest will offer non-stop flights from Phoenix to Honolulu, Oahu twice a day, as well as daily nonstop flights to Kahului, Maui.

In September, two additional routes will also be added -- Phoenix to Lihue, Kauai three times a week and Phoenix to Kona four times a week.

The flights will be year-round.

One-way tickets can be purchased for as low as $159, Southwest says.

Southwest Airlines

These aren't the only new flights and routes announced to Valley travelers.

Last month, the new Avelo Airlines started offering $19 Hollywood Burbank Airport flights to and from Mesa Gateway Airport.

Sun Country Airlines, a Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier, announced a handful of new nonstop flights between the Phoenix area and six different Midwest cities.

Frontier added new nonstop flights to its route from Phoenix to Atlanta last month as well.

In February, Allegiant Airlines announced new nonstop flights from Mesa Gateway Airport to San Diego International Airport with tickets starting at $39.

