New airline offers $19 flights from Mesa Gateway to Burbank, CA

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:21:27-04

MESA, AZ — Avelo Airlines, which launched Thursday at Hollywood Burbank Airport, offers $19 flights to and from Mesa Gateway Airport.

Avelo’s only flight option from Mesa Gateway as of now is Burbank, but the price tag of only $19 after taxes and fees is pretty enticing.

Flights are available to book online now, starting with flights from April 28 to September 15.

Avelo says it will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft on all routes.

Like most other budget airlines, Avelo says it offers “travel-enhancing options” at a low cost. According to a release, your first checked bag on the airline will be $10. Priority boarding is $10, and options to choose your own seat start at $5.

To look at flight options, click here.

Avelo has the following message on its website in regards to COVID-19 safety protocol:

"We’re taking every precaution to protect your health: We thoroughly clean and disinfect the airplane and require face masks. If you change your mind about flying for any reason, we don’t charge fees to change your dates or cancel your trip. Travel with confidence on Avelo."

