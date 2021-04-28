Sun Country Airlines adds more flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor, Gateway airports

Sun Country Airlines (Nasdaq: SNCY), a Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier, announced Tuesday a handful of new nonstop flights between the Phoenix-area and six different Midwest cities.

“With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this winter to enjoy the Valley of the Sun,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “We know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”

Sun Country will start flying to Sky Harbor from Duluth International Airport, Rochester International Airport, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, Dane County Regional Airport and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. All of these routes will operate twice a week and will start on Dec. 16 or Dec. 17, except for the Rochester flight, which will start on Feb. 4, 2022.

The airline will also start flying between Gateway Airport, which is located in southeast Mesa, and the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. This flight will operate four days a week starting on Nov. 24.

Read more of this subscription-only story from the Business Journal.