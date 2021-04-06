Frontier adds new nonstop flights to Atlanta for as low as $69

PHOENIX — Frontier has added new nonstop flights to its route from Phoenix to Atlanta.

The airline announced Tuesday that beginning June `10, 2021, Frontier will offer fares as low as $69 between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The intro fare will be applicable for flights on Tuesday and Thursday, with restrictions. The route will be flown three times a week.

For more information, go to FlyFrontier.com.

