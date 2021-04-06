Watch
Frontier adds new nonstop flights to Atlanta for as low as $69

David Zalubowski/AP
In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:33:29-04

PHOENIX — Frontier has added new nonstop flights to its route from Phoenix to Atlanta.

The airline announced Tuesday that beginning June `10, 2021, Frontier will offer fares as low as $69 between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Flights will be on sale for as low as $69.

The intro fare will be applicable for flights on Tuesday and Thursday, with restrictions. The route will be flown three times a week.

For more information, go to FlyFrontier.com.

