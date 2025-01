Want to book a vacation? Smart Shoppers who belong to Walmart+ can save extra on travel through this Sunday.

Through January 26, Walmart+ is offering its members the chance to get an extra $100 in Walmart Cash when they book $500+ travel through Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia.

All year long, members also get 5% off on hotels, rental cars, activities and more.

That means if you spend $500 on travel, you'll get $125 — $25 from the all-year 5% discount and $100 from the limited-time promotion.