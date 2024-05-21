Teens can work out for FREE at Planet Fitness this summer

Teenagers can work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness thanks to a free program for high school students.

The High School Summer Pass allows teens 14-19 access to any of its gym locations between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2024.

You can sign up online or go into a club and do so in person with a parent or guardian. You can pre-register online now.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

The company offers this service to improve the mental and physical health of teens across the country, get them out from behind their screens and electronics, and offer more social opportunities.

Need some fitness pointers? “All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified fitness trainers, free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App as well as workout plans available at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.”