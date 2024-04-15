Tax Day discounts, munchies, restaurant opening specials and more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, April 15-21.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: On April 15, customers around the state can get $10.40 off any purchase of $30 or more.

On April 15, customers around the state can get $10.40 off any purchase of $30 or more. Noodles & Co: Through April 30, Noodles Rewards Members can purchase any dessert for $1 with the purchase of any entree. On April 15, Rewards Members will receive $4.15 off any purchase over $24 to celebrate Tax Day.

Through April 30, Noodles Rewards Members can purchase any dessert for $1 with the purchase of any entree. On April 15, Rewards Members will receive $4.15 off any purchase over $24 to celebrate Tax Day. Cheba Hut : On April 20, Nug subs (4’ sandwiches) are just $4.20 all day long. "Homies will also receive a free Cheba Hut-branded frisbee," the restaurant says.

: On April 20, Nug subs (4’ sandwiches) are just $4.20 all day long. "Homies will also receive a free Cheba Hut-branded frisbee," the restaurant says. Twin Peaks : On April 20, participating locations will offer a free select appetizer with purchase. Guests will have the choice of Mozzarella Cheese Bites, Fried Pickles, or Chipotle Queso & Chips.

Twin Peaks

: On April 20, participating locations will offer a free select appetizer with purchase. Guests will have the choice of Mozzarella Cheese Bites, Fried Pickles, or Chipotle Queso & Chips. Duck Donuts : Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich.

: Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich. Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Los Sombreros - All day on April 15, diners who visit Los Sombreros will receive 15% off their bill (excluding alcohol) in honor of Tax Day! Visit one of the two Los Sombreros locations in either Mesa or Scottsdale to partake in this amazing deal.

- All day on April 15, diners who visit Los Sombreros will receive 15% off their bill (excluding alcohol) in honor of Tax Day! Visit one of the two Los Sombreros locations in either Mesa or Scottsdale to partake in this amazing deal. Mici Italian – Those who visit the fast-casual Queen Creek dining spot on April 15 will receive 15% off their bill to celebrate Tax Return Season.



Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

Things to do



The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering a summer early bird deal: 40% off stays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The offer begins on April 1-May 15 for stay dates between May 24, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2024. Guests can book at scottsdaleprincess.com/earlybird.

is offering a summer early bird deal: 40% off stays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The offer begins on April 1-May 15 for stay dates between May 24, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2024. Guests can book at scottsdaleprincess.com/earlybird. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.



Deals for teachers, military, veterans and seniors



Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

Videos in the player above highlight other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!