Target promises low prices and convenience for Back-to-School shopping

For the first time ever, Target is introducing a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20.

"It's very exciting. We're looking at 50 cent folders, all sorts of colors, we got pens, we got paper, we got scissors, that all add up to under $20," Store Director Berto Gonzalez explained.

Also new for this school year, the retailer is selling backpacks for just $5.

"We have a five-dollar backpack. The Summit Ridge backpack that we introduced, one of the lowest prices that I've seen in my time at Target and I'm excited that we have it in our stores, multiple designs. It's available online. It's available in store," Gonzalez added.

As part of Target's previously announced price reductions, shoppers can also expect lower prices on thousands of food and beverage items just in time for a new school year.

"We did price reductions through the last couple of months," said Gonzalez, "As it relates to back-to-school, I'm excited to share that we have a lot of items for kids lunches, things like bread, peanut butter, fruit snacks multi-packs for kids lunches."

The retailer is also hoping to make shopping as easy as possible for families by enhancing the School List Assist Feature. Users can download the Target app and find their student's class supply list.

"This is actually a guest favorite tool that we have introduced over the last few years, and we have developed it a lot," said Gonzalez.

"You can find your school online and it will automatically put it on the list for you and you can click on the items you want, add them to your cart and you can select how you want them delivered. You can get them delivered to your home. You can pick them up in the store as a Drive up or as an order pickup. You can use it in store. It will actually also show you the aisle numbers in the store to make it easy for you to shop," Gonzalez explained.

The company is also giving back to teachers ahead of the new school year, hoping to help them fill their classrooms with supplies.

"First and foremost, we want to take care of our teachers. We have a 20% off; one-time use coupon that is going to be going all the way to August 24. They can find that at Target Circle," said Gonzalez.

The Target Circle membership is free to sign up for.

There's also a 20% off coupon available for college students. That promotion runs through September 28.

For more information visit Target's website.