Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Prime Day, free sandwiches, pet services and more

Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week (July 10-16, 2023):



Subway : Subway is offering up to one million free six-inch Deli Heroes subs across the country on Tuesday, July 11, between 10 a.m. and noon local time. ( At participating restaurants the first 50 consumers to ask will receive a free 6” Deli Heroes sub. 1 per person. While supplies last. Add-ons are additional and no substitutions. In-restaurant only.)

Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals event is taking place July 11-12, and there will be BOGO $1 offers July 10-13 in-store and online. Amazon Prime Day : Prime Day deals are on July 11-12 with new deals dropping every half-hour.

: Prime Day deals are on July 11-12 with new deals dropping every half-hour. Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. Free spay/neuter services : Maricopa County residents can get free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines through a veterinary clinic and mobile clinic on July 10 and 11. Learn more here.

: Maricopa County residents can get free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines through a veterinary clinic and mobile clinic on July 10 and 11. Learn more here. White Castle : Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here.

: Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here. Miracle Mile Deli : Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July.

: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July. Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Free transportation to a heat-relief center : 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months. Best Buy: Best Buy is offering ‘Black Friday in July’ deals from July 10-12. Some of the deals include $200 off some MacBook Pro models, $780 off gaming laptops, and $150 off Dyson cordless vacuums.

Best Buy is offering ‘Black Friday in July’ deals from July 10-12. Some of the deals include $200 off some MacBook Pro models, $780 off gaming laptops, and $150 off Dyson cordless vacuums. Fatburger: Fatburger will be giving out a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries starting on National French Fry Day, July 13, through July 16, with any in-store or online purchase. Guest must mention the promotion in-store or use code FrenchFryDay23 online to redeem.



Know of a great deal or freebie we missed? Email smartshopper@abc15.com.