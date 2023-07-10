Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Prime Day, free sandwiches, pet services and more

Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!
Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week (July 10-16, 2023):
- Subway: Subway is offering up to one million free six-inch Deli Heroes subs across the country on Tuesday, July 11, between 10 a.m. and noon local time. (At participating restaurants the first 50 consumers to ask will receive a free 6” Deli Heroes sub. 1 per person. While supplies last. Add-ons are additional and no substitutions. In-restaurant only.)
- Kohl's: Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals event is taking place July 11-12, and there will be BOGO $1 offers July 10-13 in-store and online.
- Amazon Prime Day: Prime Day deals are on July 11-12 with new deals dropping every half-hour.
- Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.
- Free spay/neuter services: Maricopa County residents can get free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines through a veterinary clinic and mobile clinic on July 10 and 11. Learn more here.
- White Castle: Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here.
- Miracle Mile Deli: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July.
- Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.
- The Mission at Kierland Commons: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.
- Free transportation to a heat-relief center: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.
- Best Buy: Best Buy is offering ‘Black Friday in July’ deals from July 10-12. Some of the deals include $200 off some MacBook Pro models, $780 off gaming laptops, and $150 off Dyson cordless vacuums.
- Fatburger: Fatburger will be giving out a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries starting on National French Fry Day, July 13, through July 16, with any in-store or online purchase. Guest must mention the promotion in-store or use code FrenchFryDay23 online to redeem.
