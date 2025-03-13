Smart Shopper: Affordable camps to enrich summer for Valley kids

PHOENIX — It might not be spring yet, but summer will be here before we know it and children across the Valley will be off to camp. How does a day camp for less than $100 a week sound?

ABC15’s Smart Shopper team found that it is an option, as we break down affordable summer camps in the Valley.

From sports to STEM to art, 40 kids are having a blast at the PHXPlays spring break day camp at the Paradise Valley Community Center.

“The PHXPlays spring break camp is a precursor to our summer camp,” Tony Salinas, City of Phoenix Recreation Supervisor, said.

That is when 2,500 kids take part in the day camps run by Phoenix Parks and Recreation. Registration for kids 6 to 13 opens March 20 at noon.

It is an affordable choice for parents. A week costs between $60 and $80 depending on the program. There is even a daily drop in option ranging from $15 to $35.

“Say you have friends come out of town to visit and you want to get the kids out of the house, and you want to send them somewhere where they'll have positive interaction with other kids, you can use the daily drop in,” Salinas said.

There is more fun to be had at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley.

“STEM programming, E-sports rooms, dance, we’ve got it all,” Heather Budzien, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley VP of Programs and Branches, said.

Club camps for kids 5 to 12 range from $60 to $100 a week. Registration kicks off March 24 with a promotion: $250 for the entire summer.

Teenagers do not need to miss out either. With just a $30 annual membership, teen programs are free.

“A lot of our teen programs focus on character and leadership empowerment,” Budzien said. “So this is a wonderful summer to take part in that and really grow who you are as a young person as you get ready for adulthood.”

Why stop there, when there is more activity at the Valley of the Sun YMCA.

“The Y is really passionate about making sure that every child has an opportunity to attend camp, and meeting families where they're at,” Kirsten Gray, YMCA VP of Childcare, said.

Registration is now open for kids 3 to 17, and scholarships and financial support are available based on income and family need.

“Camp sells out pretty quickly here in the Valley. So we always encourage families to start looking for your day camp options early and reserve your spot early no matter where you're looking to go to a day camp,” Gray said.

Many of these camps have field trips, theme weeks, and meals included.

Programs to put parents at ease.

“We see the kids that are making those core memories of laughing and enjoying their camps, we know that we have a lifelong customer now that will bring their kids when they have kids old enough to be in our camps,” Salinas said.

Putting big smiles on the faces of Valley kids.