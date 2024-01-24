See all 10 Best Picture films at Harkins Theatres for just $40

Harkins Theatres is offering a special deal for movie lovers wanting to see this year’s Best Picture nominees!
The Best Picture Film Fest is taking place at Harkins locations from Feb. 23-March 10, 2024.
For just $40, you can get an All Access Pass to see all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films.
Harkins Awards Members who buy the All Access Pass will also get a $10 Bonus Award.
Don't want to watch all 10 films? You can catch them in theatres for just $5 each.
Buy the All Access Pass here.
The films included in the Best Picture Film Fest are:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest (subtitled)
