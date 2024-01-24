Watch Now
See all 10 Best Picture films at Harkins Theatres for just $40

Or see individual films for $5 each
Mark Boisclair
Posted at 4:52 AM, Jan 24, 2024
Harkins Theatres is offering a special deal for movie lovers wanting to see this year’s Best Picture nominees!

The Best Picture Film Fest is taking place at Harkins locations from Feb. 23-March 10, 2024.

For just $40, you can get an All Access Pass to see all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films.

Harkins Awards Members who buy the All Access Pass will also get a $10 Bonus Award.

Don't want to watch all 10 films? You can catch them in theatres for just $5 each.

Buy the All Access Pass here.

The films included in the Best Picture Film Fest are:

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest (subtitled)

