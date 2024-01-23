Oscar nominations 2024: Full list of nominees

LOS ANGELES — The 2024 Oscar nominations are in.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations across all 23 categories for the 96th Academy Awards from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday morning.

"Oppenheimer" is the top-nominated film of the year, scoring 13 total nominations. Following close behind were "Poor Things" with 11 and "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10. "Barbie" earned eight nominations while "Maestro" snagged seven.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be the fourth time that Kimmel has hosted the awards show.

This year, the Oscars has an earlier timeslot and will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Prior to the awards show, a pre-show will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

See the full list of nominations below.

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best costume design

"Barbie" – Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" – Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" – David Crossman, Janty Yates

"Oppenheimer" – Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things" – Holly Waddington

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Best live action short film

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Best animated short film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Best adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" - Cord Jefferson

"Barbie" - Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" - Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

"The Holdovers" - David Hemingson

"Maestro" - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

"May December" - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

"Past Lives" - Celine Song

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best original song

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin’ Hot"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

Best original score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best documentary feature film

"Bobi Wine: The People’s President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Best documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island In Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best international feature film

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Teachers’ Lounge" (Germany)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best film editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best visual effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Best cinematography

"El Conde" - Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" - Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" - Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" - Robbie Ryan

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best director

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Best picture