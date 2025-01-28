New store at AZ Mills 'Reclectic' promises major discounts on name brand clothing and more

TEMPE, AZ — The Smart Shopper team is always looking for new places where our viewers can save money. When we heard about a store with deals so big they were drawing in shoppers from out of state, we had to stop by!

On the southeast end of Arizona Mills mall in Tempe, there's a brand-new experience for shoppers looking for major discounts.

"It's an experience. You have to, you have to earn the hunt. The hunt for the gem," explained Vanna Zagorodnaya, senior store manager at Reclectic.

She says everything in the store is at least 60% off the retail price.

"There's tons of unique pieces. We get everything from our in-house brand. So, we carry Anthropologie, Free People, Nuuly and Urban Outfitters," said Zagorodnaya.

The only thing bigger than the deals - is the store itself! But the 100,000 square feet of clothes, shoes, accessories and even home goods are organized to make things easier for shoppers.

"Everything is just by category. So, we'll have dresses all together, pants all together, tops and then within that, it's all by size and color," Zagorodnaya added.

The items have color-coded tags. So, shoppers can identify what store it came from. Employees admit it can be overwhelming and suggest people all plenty of time to shop.

"I think the biggest thing to know is that you need a lot of time to kind of get through all the sales that we have," said Zagorodnaya.

Aisle after aisle, you'll find even the deals have deals!

"The sale section is going to be kind of the pieces that might have like a broken zipper or something like that. Like some sort of mark of damage, but we heavily discount them. Our black dot items are $7. So, sometimes you might find like a $300 Farm Rio dress, and it just has a broken zipper that needs to be replaced for 7 bucks," Zagorodnaya explained.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Right now, Reclectic is having a major sale on wedding dresses. That runs through February 2.

"Most of them are designer, which is insane. They're beautiful and we have them flat prices. So, gowns are all 300. Little white dresses are 150 and right now we're doing 25% off that price," Zagorodnaya added.

The store has inclusive sizing from double zero to plus size, but one thing shoppers won't find are dressing rooms. So, they suggest planning ahead for that.

"One thing that we do encourage is that people wear like tight-fitting clothing. So, like a bike short and a tank top and then they can try on over top of their clothes," Zagorodnaya said.

You'll want to make sure the item suits you because everything is final sale. This is only the second Reclectic location in the country, which means shopping here is a true destination. But it's also one you can feel good about.

"We want to kind of extend that life cycle of each garment and like, have kind of a sustainable footprint. So, it's really just giving it that extra life," said Zagorodnaya.

To learn more about Reclectic you can visit their website or follow the store page on social media.