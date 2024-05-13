Mimosas, burgers, sliders, museums, and more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, 13-19.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Shake Shack is teaming up with the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to celebrate the top dogs competing for Best in Show and is offering FREE SmokeShacks the week of the competition. Guests can use promo code BESTINSHACK and get their free burger from May 10-19 when they place a $10 minimum order at any U.S. Shack. Because everyone likes an underdog, Shake Shack is betting on another underdog to win this year and offering a second promo when it happens. If one of the 165 dog breeds that have never won Best in Show wins, Shack Shack will offer FREE Hot Dogs with any purchase on May 15 (the day after the show).

Dog Haus is celebrating National Slider Day on May 15, with cheeseburger sliders for only $1.50 each! Dine-in and takeout orders only.

Johnny Rockets : Throughout the month of May, to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free one for yourself, too! Get the freebies here.

: Throughout the month of May, to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free one for yourself, too! Get the freebies here. Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas!

On May 16, Broken Yolk Café is celebrating National Mimosa Day by offering $5 mimosas all day long!

Broken Yolk

is celebrating National Mimosa Day by offering $5 mimosas all day long! From May 1-15, the Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering waived adoption fees on all pets over 6 months old at the Main Shelter and Chandler Adoption Center. See all adoptable pets here.

is offering waived adoption fees on all pets over 6 months old at the Main Shelter and Chandler Adoption Center. See all adoptable pets here. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150).

is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150). Duck Donuts : Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich.

: Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich. Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) At Four Peaks, teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30. Four Peaks

Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

Things to do

