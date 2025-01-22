Meet the Smart Shoppers: Leonidas Love invests in food as medicine

LAVEEN, AZ — ABC15 is dedicated to helping you save money in the new year. In our Smart Shopper grocery series, we are following four Valley residents who are looking for new ways to find savings on food items in 2025.

Leonidas Love puts his health at the forefront during every visit to the grocery store, saying a significant health scare changed the way he shops today.

Several nights a week, it is 'good vibes only' for the fun-loving DJ. Originally from Seattle, Washington, Love has brought his beats all over the country.

When the Phoenix transplant moved to Laveen a little less than two years ago, he did not mind grocery prices in Arizona compared to some other states.

“I lived in North Hollywood, and that was expensive,” Love said. “A lot of people are moving from California to the Phoenix and Scottsdale area. I think the food here is a lot cheaper.”

Looking for grocery deals? Our Smart Shopper team is tracking food prices at Valley grocery stores

That doesn’t mean he’s not on the lookout for deals.

“My number's on the rewards program, so I just tell them my number and all the coupons, everything pops up,” Love said during a shopping trip to Fry’s in Phoenix.

He enjoys the cutbacks and convenience that come with buying in bulk.

“Necessities, you know — toilet paper, food,” Love said.

However, the 38-year-old is only plucking healthy items from the shelves.

“This one has no sugar,” Love said while selecting a bottle of orange juice.

It’s a lifestyle change that happened after a major health scare during the pandemic when Love was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I was a lot heavier. I was over 200 pounds,” Love said. “They had to call an ambulance to come get me. I was halfway crying, because, who knows… that could have been it. It felt like that was it. I was literally thinking like, 'okay, I'm about to call my mom, to call my dad.'”

The harsh reality of the dangerous situation hit home when he realized a nearby patient died.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

“There was a girl across from me that was crying, and I remember her,” Love said. “Then when they walked me out… I asked them, I saw no one was in there. So that's all. She went home. They said, 'No, she died.'”

After surviving COVID, Love is committed to maintaining a healthy weight, especially after watching a few of his family members cope with diabetes.

It’s why he often arrives at his favorite Fry’s store by bicycle, seeking physical activity.

“I usually have a backpack,” Love explained.

Along with investing in healthy food, the millennial’s other budget priorities include getting a new car, maintaining good credit, and saving up to visit his four kids and parents in Washington.

He’s spending smart, with a focused approach on health.

“Food is definitely medicine,” Love said. “You gotta watch what you eat. You know, if you watch what you eat, then you can take care of yourself.”

ABC15 is tracking the prices of top grocery staples. To see historical price comparisons across multiple Valley stores, and to watch our entire grocery series, head over to ABC15.com/SmartShopper.