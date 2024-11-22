Looking to save? Here's some Valley businesses offering deals on gift cards

PHOENIX — Are you looking to save this holiday season? Many Valley businesses are offering deals on gift cards.

Here are some of the businesses offering gift card deals for the holidays:

Pita Jungle - At any Pita Jungle, spend $25 in gift cards and get $5 back in Holiday Dough (a voucher that can be used on future purchases). OR buy $150, $250 or $500 worth of catering and get back $25, $50 or $100, respectively, in PJ Holiday Dough. Both deals valid through December 31, 2024. Also, score big on Cyber Monday (December 2) and spend $50 in gift cards and get $15 back in e-Holiday Dough. Cyber Monday Deal valid for online purchase only.

Hash Kitchen – Now through the end of December, Hash Kitchen will be offering ‘Buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card to use on your next visit.’ They have seven Valley locations.

The Sicilian Butcher – Now through the end of December, The Sicilian Butcher will be giving guests who buy a $100 gift card a $20 bonus gift card at any of their three Valley locations.

Eat Up Drive In – Buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus card and buy a $100 and receive a $20 bonus card. Deal valid Black Friday through December 31, 2024.

Over Easy – From December 16-22, at any of Over Easy's 16 locations Valleywide, you’ll receive 25% off your gift card purchase. Offer valid in-store or online with a $50 minimum. Black Friday: For one day only (Nov 29), with promo code GCFRIDAY, fans of the breakfast spot can get 50% off gift cards. Minimum spend of $100, online only.

Streets of New York is offering spend $50 in gift cards, get a $10 off and spend $100 in gift cards, get a $20 off your gift card purchase. Deal valid November 22 through December 31, 2024. Gift Cards are available for purchase in stores at all Streets of New York locations. Gift cards may only be redeemed in store.

Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey - This Phoenix gem will be offering buy a $100 gift card, get a $15 gift card free Black Friday through December 31.

Los Sombreros - With two locations in Mesa and Scottsdale, Los Sombreros will be offering a holiday gift card promotion of spend $50 get $10 and spend $100 get $25 Black Friday through December.

Wine Girl – Give a sip, take a sip! Wine Girl is offering a gift card promotion of buy a $100 gift card get a $20 bonus card back for yourself! The holiday gift card promotion will be available Black Friday through December for in-person purchase. Black Friday: This Black Friday weekend, Wine Girl will be offering ‘Buy any sweatshirt online or in-store from Friday to Sunday and get a FREE hat to complete your look.’ In addition, on Cyber Monday (Dec 2), shoppers can enjoy 30% off everything on their online shop.

Westside Concepts - Buy some get some any Westside Concepts restaurant including Haymaker and Copper & Sage. Now through December 31, buy a $50 gift card receive an additional $5 gift card, and buy a $100 gift card and receive a $15 gift card back. Gift cards can be used at any Westside Concepts location.

Aftermath Projects - Now through December 31, when you purchase a $50 gift card, you’ll receive an additional $10 gift card and buy $100 and receive $25. Promotion available at Aftermath Bar & Kitchen in Phoenix and Born & Bred with locations in Chandler and Scottsdale.

The Italiano – Beginning Black Friday and going through January 1, 2025, fans of the restaurant can take advantage of ‘Buy a $100 gift card’ receive a $30 gift card for yourself!

The Mexicano Pop Up – Black Friday through January 1, 2025 The Mexicano pop-up in Phoenix will be offering spend $80 on gift cards and receive two $50 gift cards to use at a later time.

Rainbow Ryders – Gift the adventure of a sunrise hot air balloon ride this holiday season at a discounted rate of $165 per person! Rainbow Ryders is offering the gift certificate promotion December 3 through January 1, 2025. Not valid on holiday or event flights. Redeemable starting January 2, 2025.

Queen Creek Olive Mill - On Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the Queen Creek Olive Mill will have huge savings including: 20% off gift boxes (this excludes olivespa) Buy $50 QCOM, get 15% off olive wood ornaments 15% off all Olivespa gift sets (restrictions may apply) Tutto Calabria products - Buy 2 get 1 FREE In addition, on Black Friday in store only at both the Mill and Queen Creek Olive Mill Marketplace at Kierland Commons, the first 50 customers the Queen Creek Olive Mill and the first 25 people at the Kierland store will receive a FREE 60 ml olive oil with any purchase!