Watch Now
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

How to use Chat GPT to save on groceries 

An ASU expert says the AI program not only can save you money, but time as well
Did you know you can use AI to help you save on groceries? We take a look at how ChatGPT can help you keep your hard earned money and also prevent you from wasting food you already have.
Grocery Store
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Have you tried using Chat GPT to do your grocery shopping? Dr. Sharon Chen, Chair of the Department of Information Systems at ASU, says it could help save you money.

“You can save not only money but actually time," Chen said. "But most importantly, I felt it also helps us shop smarter."

She recommends asking the app a question like: Which stores have the best discounts on groceries this week? She says you can find multiple stores with the best deals and then ask it to create a meal plan using those discounted items.

ABC15 tested it out, and the app created a 5-day meal plan using items that were on sale at Fry's this week. We fact-checked the deals, and they matched the prices shown in the actual sales ad.

You can also ask the app to create a new recipe using whatever leftovers you have in your fridge or pantry- which in return, can help save you money and prevent food waste.

Ways to save with Smart Shopper:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo