How to use Chat GPT to save on groceries 

PHOENIX — Have you tried using Chat GPT to do your grocery shopping? Dr. Sharon Chen, Chair of the Department of Information Systems at ASU, says it could help save you money.

“You can save not only money but actually time," Chen said. "But most importantly, I felt it also helps us shop smarter."

She recommends asking the app a question like: Which stores have the best discounts on groceries this week? She says you can find multiple stores with the best deals and then ask it to create a meal plan using those discounted items.

ABC15 tested it out, and the app created a 5-day meal plan using items that were on sale at Fry's this week. We fact-checked the deals, and they matched the prices shown in the actual sales ad.

You can also ask the app to create a new recipe using whatever leftovers you have in your fridge or pantry- which in return, can help save you money and prevent food waste.