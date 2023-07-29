Frontier Airlines now offering monthly All-You-Can-Fly pass

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is now offering a monthly version of their popular GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass.

The new monthly pass starts at $149.

To sweeten the deal, Frontier is waiving the $99 enrollment fee to signup for the monthly pass until August 7.

This is on top of the air carrier's fall & winter pass that will allow unlimited travel from September 2 to February 29, 2024.

For more information on the new monthly pass, you can visit Frontier's website.

Frontier has been expanding its presence and service availability at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport the past year.

Among the places Frontier has expanded non-stop service from Phoenix to include Houston, Tampa, Nashville, and Cincinnati.