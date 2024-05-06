Free milkshakes, Mother's Day meals, teacher appreciation, and more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, May 6-12.

Mother's Day deals



ATL Wings : With any order of 12 wings, Mom will receive an additional order of 6 wings for free on May 12. The deal is valid at all Valley locations.

: With any order of 12 wings, Mom will receive an additional order of 6 wings for free on May 12. The deal is valid at all Valley locations. Mothers who visit OdySea on May 12 receive $10 off their One-Day Admission Ticket when purchased in person at the OdySea Aquarium Ticket Window.

OdySea

on May 12 receive $10 off their One-Day Admission Ticket when purchased in person at the OdySea Aquarium Ticket Window. LDV Winery : On May 12 Mom can enjoy a glass of R.E.D. for just $5 or receive 20% off bottles of R.E.D. at the LDV Winery Tasting Room.

: On May 12 Mom can enjoy a glass of R.E.D. for just $5 or receive 20% off bottles of R.E.D. at the LDV Winery Tasting Room. In honor of National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week, Huss Brewing Co. is offering $4 crowlers to all nurses and teachers from May 6-12. This is 32 ounces of whatever beer they fancy, plus it's a reusable vessel!

is offering $4 crowlers to all nurses and teachers from May 6-12. This is 32 ounces of whatever beer they fancy, plus it's a reusable vessel! Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : On May 12, moms who dine in can receive 10% off their order when mentioning “Mother’s Day” at checkout. This promotion will be available at all nine Mesquite Valley locations and apply across the restaurant’s full menu.

: On May 12, moms who dine in can receive 10% off their order when mentioning “Mother’s Day” at checkout. This promotion will be available at all nine Mesquite Valley locations and apply across the restaurant’s full menu. Del Taco : Get 20% off your pre-taxed subtotal. Offer valid once a day May 10-12. Max discount of $10 off per order. Limit one offer per guest per day. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration is required to access the deal.

: Get 20% off your pre-taxed subtotal. Offer valid once a day May 10-12. Max discount of $10 off per order. Limit one offer per guest per day. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration is required to access the deal. Peter Piper Pizza: On May 12, moms can get a free crunch dessert with any purchase will be available only through the app. It will be a choice of a blueberry or cinnamon-flavored dessert.

On May 12, moms can get a free crunch dessert with any purchase will be available only through the app. It will be a choice of a blueberry or cinnamon-flavored dessert. The Montauk : Moms can sip on dollar mimosas with a purchase of any entrée.

: Moms can sip on dollar mimosas with a purchase of any entrée. Over Easy : When you purchase a $50 gift card online, get $10 off with promo code GC4MOMS. Deal valid May 10-12. Online purchase only.

: When you purchase a $50 gift card online, get $10 off with promo code GC4MOMS. Deal valid May 10-12. Online purchase only. Streets of New York : Moms can get a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée!

Moms can get a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée! Pita Jungle: When dining in, moms can receive their choice of Walnut Baklawa or Chocolate Dipped Walnut Baklawa for dessert for free with the purchase of an entree.

When dining in, moms can receive their choice of Walnut Baklawa or Chocolate Dipped Walnut Baklawa for dessert for free with the purchase of an entree. 18 Degrees : On Mother’s Day, moms can get a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée.

: On Mother’s Day, moms can get a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée. Hash Kitchen : Moms who dine in on Mother’s Day will receive a complimentary chocolate-dipped strawberry.

: Moms who dine in on Mother’s Day will receive a complimentary chocolate-dipped strawberry. Rainbow Ryders: On Mother’s Day, after soaring above the desert, moms will receive a complimentary rose following their flight. They are offering gift certificates for moms with a special discount of $175 per person on sale now through May 12. Valid for sunrise flights booked after May 13.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery locations in the Valley are offering free skin checks on May 6. Call 866-400-3376 for more information. Below are the locations where you can get a free screening on May 6:

Avondale: 10825 W McDowell Rd, Ste 300, Avondale, AZ 85392 North Scottsdale 8817 E Bell Rd, Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Scottsdale - 3302 N Miller Rd, Ste D, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Johnny Rockets : Throughout the month of May, to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free one for yourself, too! Get the freebies here.

: Throughout the month of May, to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free one for yourself, too! Get the freebies here. Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one get one Mimosas!

Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one get one Mimosas! From May 1-15, the Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering waived adoption fees on all pets over 6 months old at the Main Shelter and Chandler Adoption Center. See all adoptable pets here.

is offering waived adoption fees on all pets over 6 months old at the Main Shelter and Chandler Adoption Center. See all adoptable pets here. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150).

is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150). Duck Donuts : Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich.

: Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich. Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



Mountain Mike's Pizza : On Teacher Appreciation Day, May 7, guests can enjoy 15% off all pizzas with the code ‘TEACHER24’. From May 9-12, Mountain Mike’s is bringing back its Heart-Shaped Pizza for four days only to spread the love for Mother’s Day and offering $3 off any Heart-Shaped Pizza exclusively through the Mountain Rewards® app.

: On Teacher Appreciation Day, May 7, guests can enjoy 15% off all pizzas with the code ‘TEACHER24’. From May 9-12, Mountain Mike’s is bringing back its Heart-Shaped Pizza for four days only to spread the love for Mother’s Day and offering $3 off any Heart-Shaped Pizza exclusively through the Mountain Rewards® app. Peter Piper Pizza is offering a free personal pizza deal for teachers and nurses every day from May 6-10. Redemption is limited to once per day and a valid ID must be shown.

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex: From May 6-12, nurses who dine in at any one of Mesquite’s nine Valley locations and show their ID at checkout can receive 10% off their entire order. This discount applies to Mesquite’s full menu.

From May 6-12, nurses who dine in at any one of Mesquite’s nine Valley locations and show their ID at checkout can receive 10% off their entire order. This discount applies to Mesquite’s full menu. At Four Peaks, teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30. Four Peaks

Macayo's Mexican Food : From May 6-10, teachers and school faculty can enjoy 20% off of their meals in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

: From May 6-10, teachers and school faculty can enjoy 20% off of their meals in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

