Egg price fluctuations: A year in review

For the last year, egg prices have been a big topic of conversation, as factors like the avian flu drove up the cost of a carton.

If you’ve been following ABC15’s weekly grocery price checks, you have seen that the cost of eggs has fluctuated a lot. In March of 2025, some cartons cost as much as $10.49. As of early 2026, our Smart Shopper team tracked a low of just $1.60 a dozen.

"That's way better than before, the prices were super high,” ABC15 Smart Shopper Leonidas Love said.

ASU economist Dennis Hoffman explains that it all comes down to supply, which is driven by the avian flu.

"Egg prices will be governed by, you know, the battle against avian flu,” Hoffman, ASU W.P. Carey School of Business Professor of Economics, said. "If we're successful, they'll be down. If we're not, they're going to be up. And it really doesn't matter who's in office. I don't think there's a policy set in place that really can deal with avian flu.”

While egg prices might mean a lower bill at checkout right now, Hoffman does not expect that to last throughout the whole year.

Watch our full Smart Shopper report in the player above.